Hawks Run Residences is a golf course hit with ‘No’ from Venice board

VENICE – The Venice Planning Commission voted against a developer’s proposal to shrink the Hawks Run Golf Course at Bird Bay Village from 18 to 12 holes and allow for the addition of up to 45 villas, as well as the construction of a new clubhouse and restaurant.

The 7-0 decision Tuesday came after more than four-hour public hearing and turned on how broadly the city Advisory board interpreted the use of a neighborhood open space protection strategy that was noted in the 2017 Venice growth plan, in a section pertaining to the Pinebrook Neighborhood.

That strategy calls for protection of open space within an existing residential development from redevelopment and infill development, and also notes that “reduction or elimination of open spaces developed consistent with the underlying” zoning “shall not be supported by the city.”

