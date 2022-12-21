Hawks president Travis Schlenk moves to Advisory role

Atlanta Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk is moving into a senior advisory role, the team announced, effective immediately.

General manager Landry Fields will oversee basketball operations.

Schlenk, 46, said in a statement he stepped down to prioritize family.

“Throughout this season, [Hawks owner Tony Ressler] and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the Counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager,” he said in the statement announcing the news. “As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.”

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

Fields, 34, was promoted to GM earlier this year after joining the franchise as an Assistant GM in 2020. He played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors and had a front-office role with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Hawks.

Schlenk, 46, acquired significant talent in his six seasons overseeing basketball operations, including the draft-night trade for star point guard Trae Young in 2018, helping the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

“We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in Guiding our franchise through a quick Rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our Ultimate goal of becoming a Championship franchise,” Ressler said in the statement. “With his strong eye for talent, work ethic and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a Trusted advisor.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski contributed to this report.