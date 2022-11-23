Hawks in the NFL – Week 11

It’s Week 11 in the NFL and I didn’t see a single second of a single game this week because I was still thawing out from the Iowa-Minnesota game. Let’s recap anyway!

George Kittle

You know how the season has gone for Kittle so far. Banged up to start, a little slow out of the Gates once he returned to action, got going a little, then had to take a trip to Mexico City for this week’s game with the moribund Arizona Cardinals.

Kittle responded in typical Kittle fashion, finishing with 4 receptions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns as the 49ers crushed the Cardinals, 38-10. His first score put San Francisco up 14-3 Midway through the second quarter.

His last score put the icing on the cake for the Niners. Note the refusal to attempt a tackle by the Arizona secondary. Didn’t want the Kittle smoke!

Kittle then received a Wrestler mask from a professional wrestler.

Kittle is now at 33 receptions for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns this year. The win puts the Niners in a first-place tie with Seattle, but San Fran currently has the tie-breaker over the idle Seahawks. Remember that game I mentioned that would determine the West, in Seattle? December 15. We’re still on schedule for that showdown.

TJ Hockenson

It wasn’t such a nice day at the office for Hockenson. After a solid start with the Vikings, Hockenson had his worst game of the year, finishing with 5 receptions for 34 yards. Not terrible numbers necessarily, but he had one of the key plays of the game early in the first half when their 40-3 throttling at the hands of Dallas was still a contest. Down 3-0, the Vikings drove inside the Dallas 10 and had 2nd and 2 from the 6. Kirk Cousins ​​looked to have thrown a would-be touchdown to Hockenson, but he dropped the pass. Cousins ​​then had Hockenson open on a route that would have extended the drive, but that pass was also dropped (I was driving on I-35 so only heard the broadcast say the second play would’ve been a really tough grab, but was still a drop and the first was definitely a pass he should catch). The Vikings settled for 3 and a 3-3 tie, then Dallas responded with a 37-0 run. Woof. The loss ended Minnesota’s 7-game winning streak.

Potpourri

Tyler Linderbaum continued to do Tyler Linderbaum things, as the Ravens won a tougher-than-expected 13-3 win vs. Carolina.

Tyler Linderbaum vs Panthers: • 39 pass blocking snaps

• 0 sacks allowed The Ravens rookie center has only allowed two sacks all season pic.twitter.com/2k16vZz16t — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 22, 2022

Houston’s terrible, no-good season continued Sunday with a loss to Washington, 23-10. The loss drops the Texans to 1-8-1 while Washington is now a surprising 6-5. Desmond King had a solid game though, logging 10 tackles and this hit on Taylor Heinicke.

Christian Kirksey chipped in with 7 tackles himself, including a tackle for loss.

If I missed anyone – surely I did since I saw no NFL this week! – hit the comments!