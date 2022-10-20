Hawks’ Core Start the Season with an Impressive Team Performance

(Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The pressing question for the Hawks entering the 2022-23 season was how it would look when the two All-Star point guards, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, took the court together.

Through one game, the answer was ‘formidable’. The duo combined for 43 points, 24 assists and 6 steals as the Hawks topped the Houston Rockets in their season opener, 117-107.

While the duo thrived over the course of the full game, the Hawks felt their way through an uncertain first quarter before getting a spark from a third point guard: Aaron Holiday. When Holiday, his brother Justin, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu entered Midway through the first quarter to play with Trae, all five players upped the overall defensive intensity.

“I’m just trying to come out and bring energy when I can and get the team jump-started pretty much,” Aaron said.

With 3:49 left in the opening period, Aaron (5 points, 3 steals) got a Steal in the backcourt for a layup.

“You’ve got to time (the dribble) when it’s on the way down because (the opposing ballhandler) can’t control it when it’s going down.”

By that point, the Hawks had a template for winning this game: play defense, force turnovers, make sharp passes, and avoid giving it back with turnovers of their own. The plan succeeded. The Hawks finished the game with 30 assists, a good number of which went to John Collins (game-high 24 points, 8 rebounds) and De’Andre Hunter (22 points), especially when each had the hot hand.

Once Trae and Dejounte reunited on the court in the 2nd quarter, the plan went into full effect. Trae (23 points, 13 assists) grabbed a defensive rebound and laced a bounce pass between two defenders to a streaking Dejounte (20 points, 11 assists) for a layup. Moments later, Dejounte free-safetied his way into a Steal and pushed it ahead to Trae for a 27-footer.

“They led the league in steals last year for a reason,” Trae said of Dejounte.

In this contest, Dejounte had five of the Hawks’ 13 steals, injecting an element that was missing a season ago. The Hawks averaged 9.7 fast-break points in the 2021-22 season, ranking them 30th of the 30 NBA teams. Against the Rockets, the Hawks had 28 fast-break points, and Dejounte made that happen as much as anyone else did.

Additionally, Collins took note of a rule change that helped the Hawks.

“The no-take-foul (rule) was also a little bit nice to have,” Collins said. “You can get those steals and turn them into offense.”

According to the new version of the rule, when a defense commits a transition ‘take-foul’ on fast breaks, the offense receives one free-throw attempt (to be taken by any Offensive player on the court) plus possession of the ball. The NBA instituted the rule to allow more fast-break opportunities, and the Hawks took full advantage.

Over the course of the game, the Hawks kept one of Trae and Dejounte on the court at all times. Trae played the entire first and third quarters, while Dejounte played the entire second and fourth quarters. The first game of the two point guards doing their thing both together and separately went according to plan.

Dejounte took a wider perspective.

“As far as me and Trae, it’s about the Atlanta Hawks, not me and Trae. But we’re going to set the tone and we’ll go from there.”