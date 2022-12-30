Hawks CEO Contests Report of Nate McMillan Considering Resigning

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin strongly refuted a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that indicated that Coach Nate McMillan “has strongly considered resigning from his position.”

Koonin told the “Dukes and Bell” radio show on 92.9 “The Game” in Atlanta that Charania’s story was “trash journalism.”

“This is made up stuff. I’m literally calling Shams out. It is just hack journalism. Hack,” Koonin said.

