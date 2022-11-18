Hawks Announce Timely Ticket Deals For The Holiday Season

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced special ticket deals in time for the holiday season. Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12 pm and for a timeframe of 48 hours, the Hawks will have their annual Black Friday promotion for six select games and three additional bonus games, with a very limited number of tickets available. In addition, the Hawks announced that they will bring back the Holiday Bundle, which will be available for purchase on Monday, Nov. 28.

For a second season, the Hawks are offering a Holiday Bundle, which includes a limited-edition long-sleeve shirt inspired by the team’s PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform as well as two tickets to select games. Fans will receive a ticket to the following Hawks games: Wednesday, Jan. 11 for the team’s last regular-season matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and Thursday, Feb. 9 for the team’s Lone home game against the Phoenix Suns. This offer begins at 9 am on Cyber ​​Monday (Monday, Nov. 28) and is available while supplies last.

For this holiday season, the Hawks’ Black Friday deals feature select tickets starting at $19 for 200-level seats and $69 for 100-level seats, while supplies last. This offer, which begins at 12 pm noon on Thursday, Nov. 24 and will conclude at 12 pm noon on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Games available for this season’s Black Friday promotion include:

• Friday, Dec. 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets

• Monday, Dec. 5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

• Monday, Dec. 19 vs. the Orlando Magic

• Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Chicago Bulls

• Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Miami Heat

• Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Bonus games, in which a limited number of tickets are available during the 48-hour window, include:

• Wednesday, Dec. 28, vs. Brooklyn Nets

• Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

• Wednesday, Feb. 15 vs. the New York Knicks

To learn more about the Hawks’ Holiday Bundle, fans should visit Hawks.com/Holiday.