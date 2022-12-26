Hawkeyes still looking to add to roster before 2023

Something that has been lost a bit over the past week is the fact that recruiting for the upcoming 2023 college football season is not over yet.

While, yes, the Early Signing Period has passed with a lot of the top prospects in the Nation from both the high school and the transfer Portal Ranks signing their National Letter of Intent, it was just that: the start of the early signing period. For those who have not yet put ink to paper, the journey does not simply come to an end. There is still time for Colleges to earn their signatures by putting a bow on their 2023 recruiting classes.

One of those schools still scouring the Marketplace looking for some Overlooked Bargains out there is the Iowa Hawkeyes. Fresh off of an Early Signing Day that saw the Hawkeyes secure 23 signatures, including two impactful Michigan transfers in Cade McNamara and Erick All, Iowa does not appear to be quite done yet with this recruiting class.

“One thing I will say, we’re not done yet,” said Iowa Director of Recruiting Tyler Barnes on Wednesday. “This is really signing day part one, if you will. We have some spots left. We have a couple spots we’ll look high school-wise and then three, four, maybe five, we’ll see, spots that we’ll look in the portal. One thing that’s — you guys cover recruiting, year-round football, obviously the landscape is changing tremendously.”

In his press conference, Iowa head football Coach Kirk Ferentz stated that he is “really pleased” with the 2023 recruiting class so far, talking about how the incoming crop of players understands and fits the culture at Iowa. While his staff looks at the entire Athletic picture when it comes to prospects, character and the type of person they are matters a lot to those in Kinnick.

While Barnes stated that Iowa is not going to “live in the portal,” instead crafting their Squad through the high school ranks, Ferentz actually was not dismissive of the opportunity to bring in the right players.

“Yeah, if we have our opportunities, as I think I’ve said in the past, you look at guys like Mekhi Sargent, look at guys like Zach VanValkenburg, Jack Heflin, that joined our program and had real positive impacts, those are the kind of things that we’re looking for, and if we get those opportunities, certainly we’re going to pursue them and follow them.”

While Barnes didn’t specifically give a magic number of recruits the Hawkeyes are still looking to bring in, he did give some insight on the positional plan moving forward in Iowa City.

“As we finalize this class, we’re still looking for a corner, whether it’s high school or transfer portal. We’re still — we think we need some help out there. We’re going to look hard at a tackle and see if we can find some help outside there.

“Then from there, obviously receiver still, and those are probably the three main spots, and then in true classic Coach Ferentz fashion, we’re always going to keep the best available and see. There’s going to be guys that pop up. We had Koen Entringer from the late period last year, who went from having us, Michigan and Notre Dame, so there’s going to be guys out there. Our job is just to make sure we keep our eyes open and if we find a guy that can help our team, if it’s not a position of need, we’ll end up taking him most likely,” Barnes said.

Iowa plays Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m

