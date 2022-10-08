Hawkeyes reportedly headlining first-ever San Diego Invitational in 2023

Being in San Diego during November doesn’t sound like a bad time for Iowans and they’ll have the chance to next basketball season. It’s Friday night, college basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reported that USC, Iowa, Seton Hall, and Oklahoma will headline the first ever San Diego Invitational in 2023. None of the matchups have been announced yet.

Iowa has won 68 games combined over the last three seasons (20 in 2020; 22 in 2021; 26 in 2022). The 68 victories are the fourth most over a three-year stretch in program history and most since winning 77 contests from 1987-89. Fran McCaffery has coached a first-team All-Big Ten honoree seven of the last nine years. He has guided Iowa to 20+ wins in eight of the last 10 seasons, including four straight.

The Hawkeyes have also continued to put players in the NBA, most recently Keegan Murray, who went No. 4 overall to the Sacramento Kings. Iowa is fresh off a Big Ten Tournament title and there’s excitement that the upward trajectory is going to continue.

“Well, I think that was the plan when I came here, when Mr. Barta hired me. That’s what we hoped would happen,” McCaffery said. “I think you’ve seen a shift with how some coaches are doing it. They’re building a team one year to another. I don’t view myself as an AAU coach; I view myself as somebody who’s going to continue to build a program. So my hope is to continue along that path of success and continue to get better. I think this team is very capable of doing just that, but then the challenge will be to do it next year and the year after that and the year after that.”

