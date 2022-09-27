Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan

After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host their biggest game of the season when the Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa Ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).

“It’s a system, it’s a way of playing,” Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh said of Iowa’s defense. “It’s the Parker way. It’s really good. Everybody knows what to do, everybody plays the proper leverage, the proper technique, the proper Fundamentals at all times. Opportunistic. The challenges it presents are—if you’re inaccurate with a throw, overthrow, underthrow, tipped ball. It’s highly likely that it’s going to result in a turnover if you’re not as sound as you can possibly be. You’re in for a rough one. It’s a scheme that’s flawless.”

“Everybody is where they’re Supposed to be, when they’re Supposed to be there, playing the technique when you’re Supposed to be there. The challenge makes you on offense be really tight. Not the time to lighten up, it’s the time to tighten up in every aspect. Our offense is techniques and fundamentals, alignments and assignments. It’s been 48 hours of looking at that and looking at every possible way that we can improve ourselves.”

Michigan hasn’t won in Iowa City since 2005, with losses in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

The fifth game week of the 2022 season is upon us, so HawkeyeInsider took the time to analyze the depth chart. Let’s dive into it.