Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Big Ten opener against Rutgers

After a 2-1 start, the Hawkeyes will begin Big Ten play with a night game at Rutgers. Iowa is still ranked last in offense, but they have continued to get pieces back and freshman Kaleb Johnson was stellar in his seven carries against the Wolf Pack.

“Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that,” Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz said after the 27-0 win over Nevada. “Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to. All in all, the team effort was good . Again, you go 60 minutes broken down over seven hours, not easy to do.”

“Defensively, you all saw the game, those guys played a good game. They were aggressive and very tough to run against and they made the passing yardage tough as well. I thought especially in the first half. It was a little disjointed once we got back in the second half. But in the first half I thought we had a little rhythm offensively.”

Phil Parker is always preaching about shutting opponents out and despite three different Lightning delays– the Hawkeye defense finished the job. This season, 86 percent of opponents’ possessions haven’t crossed mid-field.

“For us especially, we never seem to get shutouts. You start putting the reserves in, the ball seems to go down the field fast. It was good to see the backup guys play well for a change. It’s not fair to these guys, but it has been a tradition here, our backups go in there.

That was good. It is gratifying. Any time you get a shutout that’s great. It’s representative of the kind of work that guys have been doing. They were aggressive tonight. They played well and did a lot of good things. They can always feel good about that.”

The third game week of the 2022 season is upon us, so HawkeyeInsider took the time to analyze the depth chart. Let’s dive into it.