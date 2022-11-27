Hawkeyes outmuscled in blowout loss to TCU

Fran McCaffery’s Iowa basketball team went to Florida with realistic hopes of winning two games at the Emerald Coast Classic and starting a season 6-0 for the third straight season.

After gutting out a first-game win against Clemson on Friday, the nightcap against TCU was a much bigger struggle.

The fact that Iowa lost the game wasn’t as alarming as the decisive nature of the loss. The Hawkeyes didn’t look like themselves in any way, fumbling away too many turnovers and missing shots they usually make in a 79-66 loss to the physical Horned Frogs in Niceville, Florida.

The Hawkeyes were within 45-41 early in the second half before things completely unraveled. TCU scored 27 of the next 35 points over eight-plus minutes to seize a commanding 72-49 lead. Iowa scored 12 of the final 14 points to make the final margin somewhat respectable.

Here’s a short summation of the Hawkeyes’ surprising struggles.

One night after owning a plus-14 edge in rebounding against Clemson, the Hawkeyes were beaten on the boards, 41-28.

Fran McCaffery tried to push a lot of different buttons Saturday against TCU but to no avail.

The Hawkeyes averaged just 8.2 turnovers per game in their 5-0 start, which included an impressive road win at Seton Hall. In this one, they had nine first-half turnovers alone and finished with a season-high 15.

And a team that was shooting 40% from 3-point range coming into this two-game stint shot 4-for-19 from 3 against Clemson then 3-for-17 against TCU. That’s a Brutal 19.4% weekend from distance in Florida.

