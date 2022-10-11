Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State

The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference’s Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 am CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 is FOX.

Ohio State and Iowa have met 64 times in the two teams’ long history with the Buckeyes owning a 46-15-3 all-time record. The first meeting between the two programs came in 1922 when the Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet and Gray 12-9 in Columbus, Ohio.

While Iowa won three of the first four meetings, with one 0-0 tie, Ohio State began to establish dominance over the series relatively early on. The Buckeyes’ first win came at home in 1926 and the Scarlet and Gray won five of the next six contests. After the Hawkeyes won 14-7 in 1948, Ohio State came back with the biggest win in the series two years later, defeating Iowa 83-21 in Columbus.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2017 when Iowa trounced Ohio State 55-24, ending the Buckeyes hope for a national title. This season, Ohio State has been one of the most dominant teams in the country with a historic offense that is led by CJ Stroud.

This season, Stroud has completed nearly 71 percent of his passes for 1,737 yards, including 24 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Ohio State undoubtedly has one of the most talented offenses in the country. Iowa is fresh off a tough 9-6 loss against Illinois, but enter a bye week where they hope to get healthy.

“Tonight’s disappointing, but the first thing we have to do is, it has been 10 straight weeks of pretty rigorous football,” Kirk Ferentz said. “So, when our guys get caught up physically, it’s hopefully beneficial. We’re sitting here right now, we’re 3-3, and we’ve got a week to figure things out the best we can,” he added. “… Then we’ll brace up for the next six weeks, that’s how I look at it.”

“This is a tough one to swallow,” Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said of the Illinois loss. “Going into the bye week to sit on that for a little bit extra. But again, 24-hour rule, flush it and move on. We’re gonna face a blueblood program up next that are one of the best in the nation. So, our main focus is on them.”

247Sports’ Pat Murphy also contributed to this report.

