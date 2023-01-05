Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal

After losing Carson May to the transfer Portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill.

Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.

Hill has three years of eligibility remaining. Hill is on Scholarship for the Hawkeyes.

3 years of Eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/J1v9ESfMsI — Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) October 25, 2022

The Hawkeyes were able to flip him, though, and add more depth to the quarterback room. During his time at Wisconsin, Hill played three snaps under center, all three of which came in the 2022 season against New Mexico State.

A native of California, Hill was a four-star recruit by 247Sports, and picked the Badgers over offers from Kansas State, Nevada, and UCLA.

A big reason that Hill committed to Wisconsin was his relationship with former Wisconsin quarterbacks Coach Jon Budmayr. Budmayr is now an Analyst at Iowa, but left Madison in 2021 to pursue the Offensive Coordinator position at Colorado State.

Less than two years later, Hill and Budmayr are now reunited in Iowa City as Budmayr is an Offensive Analyst for the Hawkeyes.

247sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins compared Hill (6-4, 230) to Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger and projected him as a Round 4-7 NFL draft pick coming out of high school.

“Big, strong signal caller with a powerful down field arm. Might have the strongest arm in the ’21 class but is more then just a big arm, he’s a pure thrower who can change speeds and throws with timing and anticipation. Is accurate to all three levels of the field and boasts a quick, tight release and doesn’t need much of a wind up to get the ball down the field. Has worked hard to re-shape his body in the off-season and dropped about 20 pounds . Can still improve athletically and in his ability to extend plays and get outside the pocket but ins’t a bad athlete at all and does show good pocket presence and feel. The gene pool is strong in his family as well with three older Sisters who played at the elite national level in water polo. He’s developing fast and shows the upside to be an upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid-high round NFL draft pick.”

The reports out of Wisconsin during Hill’s early career was that he showed a lot of power with his arm, but struggled with accuracy and touch. Hill will be another depth piece in the Iowa quarterback room along with the Michigan transfer Cade McNamara and Joey Labas, who got his first start against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Incoming true freshman signal caller Marco Lainez III will join the Hawkeyes this summer.

