Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Illinois Game Thread

After a full day of college football is already in the books, it’s finally game time for the Iowa Hawkeyes! Iowa is on the road in Champaign, Illinois to take on the 4-1 Illini for their second straight night game on the road.

After fumbling to start the Big Ten slate against Indiana, the Illini bounced back in a big way with a road win at Wisconsin a week ago. Now they look to take down another border Rival as the Hawkeyes come to town looking to right their own ship.

Iowa is fresh off another frustrating loss to #4 Michigan in a game that saw the offense sputter again for much of the game. The Hawkeyes will face another challenge tonight as they take on a top-5 scoring and total defense team in the Illini.

Will this be another frustrating Slug fest? Can the Hawkeyes finally get some rhythm going on the Offensive side of the ball? And can the Illini actually hold onto the ball after fumbling nine times through their first five games? Or will this be more of the same with Iowa’s offense letting down a stellar performance from the defense and special teams?

We’ll have all our answers shortly as the Hawkeyes and Illini are set to kick off from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Matchups: Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1)

Location: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

TV: BTN

Weather Forecast: temps in the mid-50s, 5% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Illinois -3.5, O/U 36.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

The usual rules apply. Play nice in the comments. That means no personal attacks, keep the politics to your yard signs and please don’t feed the trolls. Report any spambots and enjoy the game!

Go Hawks!