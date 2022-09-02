Hawarden’s Big Sioux River Days Are Underway Now Too – KIWARadio.com

Hawarden, Iowa — Sheldon Celebration Days continue, with the community celebrating 150 years. But Labor Day weekend is also the time for Big Sioux River Days in Hawarden.

Organizers tell us that this Saturday there’s a coin hunt, an outdoor vendor fair, a color run, and more activities for kids. At night, it’s a softball game.

Sunday’s events include the outdoor vendor fair again, a couples golf tournament, and the Little Miss Big Sioux River Princess Ceremony. There’s a Sunday Family Fun Day Kickball Contest and a community hymn sing. Many times during the weekend the Historical House and Calliope buildings will be open too. Wrapping up Sunday’s activities will be a Fireworks display.

Labor Day Monday will start out with Dad’s Belgian Waffles, followed by a food and ice cream stand put on by the Boy Scouts. The outdoor vendor fair continues. Trinity Lutheran Church will have a Hamburger stand and the Baptist Church will have pie ala mode. The Zoomobile from the Great Plains Zoo and Meyers Petting Zoo and pony rides will be available. Of course there’s a Parade and a kids’ parade. After the Parade there are all kinds of fun activities for the kids.

Click here for the full schedule.