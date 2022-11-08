Hawaiian Telcom sets a goal to cut emissions by 40% by 2030

Hawaiian Telcom has announced a goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in less than 8 years.

The telecommunications company said it will create a climate action plan based on this new 2030 target.

The goal aligns with Science-Based Target guidelines for Information and Communication Technology companies.

Its parent company altafiber publicly released greenhouse gas emissions data for Hawaiian Telcom and its other subsidiaries. The data will form a baseline for reductions.

“Preserving our environment and Enhancing our Sustainability as an island state is important for all of us who call Hawai’i home,” Su Shin, president and general manager of Hawaiian Telcom, said in a statement. “Hawaiian Telcom is doing its part to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, working towards replacing our copper lines with energy efficient fiber-optic cables across our islands. Fiber technology provides a superior customer experience and reduces our energy consumption.”

“It’s a critical time to act boldly to reduce our emissions,” Nadja Turek, Director for Sustainability for Hawaiian Telcom and its parent company altafiber, said in a statement. “Our mission is to provide high-speed, reliable communications to our Neighbors and businesses free from pollution, and to add value to the communities we serve.”

Hawaiian Telcom has a long-term target of net zero emissions by 2040.