Hawaii men’s volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll

Two-time Defending national Champion Hawaii will enter the 2023 season at No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll.

The Rainbow Warriors received 21 of 22 first-place votes to top the preseason poll released today. UH accounted for 328 points in the poll, followed by No. 2 UCLA’s 295. The Bruins received the remaining first-place vote.

Long Beach State (284 points) placed third in the poll with Penn State (254) and Pepperdine (216) rounding out the top five. UH opens the season against No. 6 Ball State (198) in a two-match series on Jan. 12 and 13 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West members UC Santa Barbara (187) and UC Irvine (161) placed seventh and eighth in the poll followed by Stanford (156) and USC (133).

Well. 1 UH will face each of the next eight teams in the preseason poll at least once in the regular season.

The Warriors return their entire starting lineup from the 2022 team that finished 27-5 and defeated Long Beach State in the Big West tournament and National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship finals.