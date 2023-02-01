Hawaii Grown Notebook: Basketball, swimming, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward scored a career-high 27 points on 11-for-13 shooting with 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal in an 81-74 overtime win over TCU on Saturday. Smith has six double-doubles this season, with four coming in the past five games.

>> Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha ’20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) sophomore guard finished with six points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 76-62 win over Simpson (Calif.) on Thursday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer, ‘Iolani ’21: The Air Force sophomore guard played a team-high 36 minutes and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 67-65 win over Colorado State on Saturday. Huntimer has started all 22 games for the Falcons (11-11, 6-4 Mountain West) and is averaging 5.7 points and leads the team in assists (101), steals (47) and blocks (10).

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ’18: The TCU senior forward, who transferred from Nebraska in the offseason, finished with seven points, a game-high 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a 64-48 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Cravens has started 18 of 20 games for TCU and is averaging 5.9 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game and also has a team-high 22 blocks.

>> Tara Kaneshiro, Punahou ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) junior guard had 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting in a 53-40 win over Pacific Lutheran on Friday.

>> Ashley Akamine, Gift card ’21: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore guard scored a team-high nine points with six rebounds, two steals and an assist against the Pirates. Akamine has started all 19 games for the Lutes and is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

>> Emi Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’22: The Pacific Lutheran freshman guard had eight points with two assists on 4-for-7 shooting against Whitworth (Wash.).

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard was one of four Boxers in double figures with 10 points, two assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of a 74-54 win over Linfield (Ore.) on Friday. Kovaloff has started all 19 games and leads the Pacific in scoring at 16.0 points per game.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Jake Horner, Kamehameha ’19: The Utah senior won the 200 breaststroke and swam on the winning 400 Medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams in a dual meet win over BYU on Saturday. Horner won the individual event in a time of 2:03.49 and also placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.41 seconds.

>> Micah Ginoza, Kaiser ’20: The Utah junior finished sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (17:00.15) and seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:53.79) against the Cougars.

>> Noah Carlson, Kaiser ’19: The Utah senior finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:41.86) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (46.94) against BYU.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Sofia Carlson, Punahou ’21: The Utah sophomore placed second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.33 in a dual meet win over BYU on Saturday.

>> Alana Barthel, Le Jardin ’21: The UC San Diego sophomore finished second in the 100 backstroke (56.69) and the 200 backstroke (2:02.26) and swam on the 200 Medley relay team that placed second in a dual meet win over Cal Baptist on Saturday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Coupon Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The Brigham Young junior outside hitter had three kills, three digs and four block assists in a five-set win over UC Irvine on Friday, two nights after losing in three sets to the Anteaters.

>> Hunter Schmidt, ‘Iolani ’21: The Stevens Institute of Technology sophomore middle blocker had three kills in seven attempts without an error and added three block assists in a sweep of Ramapo (NJ) on Saturday as the Ducks completed a tri-match sweep and improved to 7-1 this season.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: [email protected]