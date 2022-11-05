Hawaii football to face Rival Fresno State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – It’s Fresno State week for the Rainbow Warriors football team as the ‘Bows try to win a third straight against the Bulldogs.

Saturday marks the 55th meeting between the ‘Bows and Bulldogs — one of Hawaii’s longest running rivalries. And despite their recent short comings, Hawaii is hoping for a big night in Fresno.

“We want to go and get that W so we’re going to take advantage of this week. We’re going to figure out how to finish the game and we’re going to do that,” Linebacker Logan Taylor told reporters.

“Like I said, we’re going to choose to believe and we’re going to see what happens. But we feel like if we could just play all together, we can’t be beat, so we’re just going to trust in that.”

UH is coming off of their third one-possession decision of the season, a 27-20 game against Wyoming — losing the Paniolo Trophy to the cowboys.

But now it’s another week.

“Great quarterback, offense is really good, you know, the receivers are really good and defense is always tough,” Head Coach Timmy Chang said. “Always hard nose right and so we expect a really good team and it’s going to be up to us to execute and make sure we do everything correct.”

Despite a 2-7 record, the team still bought in and determined to right the ship.

Kick-off is set for 4:30 pm Hawaii time on Fox Sports 2.

