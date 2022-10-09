Hawaii football suffers tough, 16-14 loss to San Diego State on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The University of Hawaii football team suffered a heart breaking, 16-14 loss at the hands of San Diego State on the road.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Aztecs would be the first to find points, off the foot of Jack Browning knocking in a 45-7 yard field goal to take a slim 3-0 lead into halftime.

After the break, SDSU drives down the field and quarterback Jalen Mayven connects with Jordan Bryd to go up 10-0 early in the third.

The Warriors make it a game later in that quarter, Brayden Schager finds Zion Bowens — who missed the last four games due to injury — for a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it a 10-7 ball game.

Browning gets another field goal and would get an opportunity to finish the game off, but his kick is missed just right, giving Hawaii some life.

‘Bows take the lead for the first time with less than five minutes remaining, Dedrick Parson takes it in for a 22-yard touchdown run.

Unfortunately, the Aztecs would drive down the field on the following drive to let Browning redeem himself and kick the game winner with less than a minute left on the clock.

Final score, 16-14.

Up next, Hawaii Returns to Manoa to host Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.