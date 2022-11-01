Hawai’i Football Legend Named To Polynesian Hall of Fame

HONOLULU – Former University of Hawai’i football player Harry Field was named to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Field is the seventh former UH player named to the Hall and first since Al & Niko Noga were selected to the Class of 2021.

In addition to Field, the Class of 2023 includes Manti Te’o and Larry Warford.

Born in Wailuku, Maui and a Graduate of Honolulu’s Punahou School, Field played one season for the Rainbows in 1930 before finishing his Collegiate career at Oregon State, where he was a two-time All-American and played in the 1934 East-West Shrine Game. Playing the tackle position, he helped lead UH to a 5-2 record with Collegiate wins over Brigham Young and Idaho. He was a unanimous selection on every island all-star team that season.

Following his collegiate career, Field became the first player of Polynesian ancestry to play in the NFL. He played in 34 games over three seasons for the Chicago Cardinals (NFL) from 1934-36 before playing for the Los Angeles Bulldogs (AFL) from 1937-38. He is believed to be the only tackle to earn All-Pro honors in both leagues (NFL All-Pro in 1934 and ’36 and AFL All-Pro in 1937 and ’38).

Following his professional career, Field returned to Hawai’i and coached the Healani Football Team (1939-40) and was head coach at Punahou from 1941-50. He also served in the Hawai’i State Senate from 1963 until his death in 1964.

The Class of 2023 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 20 & 21, 2023. The events will include the Polynesian Bowl, the Enshrinement Ceremony, and the Celebration Dinner.

The Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 Nominees and eight Finalists by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network Writer and commentator Steve Wyche. In addition to the Selection Committee, all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees cast a vote to select the Class of 2023.

