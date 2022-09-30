Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts launches at Windward CC

The new Hawaii Conservatory of Performing Arts ( HCPA ) at Windward Community College is recruiting for its Inaugural foundation in acting cohort starting in fall 2023. Anyone can audition for this Intensive training over one academic year, which will be offered tuition-free to Hawaii high school Seniors who will Graduate in spring 2023.

HCPA offers aspiring performers in Hawaii an opportunity to receive the same quality training as in top-tier conservatories, with a mission to Spotlight local stories and Native Hawaiian content through original Productions written and performed by Hawaii artists.

The program fulfills the first year of an associate’s degree in Liberal arts with a concentration in Theater at Windward CC and is recognized by London’s East 15 Acting School—the top-ranking Conservatory in the UK—as the equivalent of their own Foundation in Theater training.

Audition

Students must audition to be part of the fall 2023 foundation in acting cohort. Auditions will be held at Palikū Theater on the following Saturdays:

November 5, 2022, 9:30 am–noon

January 21, 2023, 9:30 am–noon

February 25, 2023, 9:30 am–noon

March 18, 2023, 9:30 am–noon

Register for an audition date at https://conservatory.windward.hawaii.edu, where applicants can also find detailed information on preparing for their audition.

“Talent is everywhere, and opportunities to train for a career in the Performing arts shouldn’t be dependent on geography, privilege, wealth, ethnicity or class. HCPA levels the playing field for all young aspiring artists of Hawaii with this new, free training,” said Associate Professor Nicolas Logue, HCPA founder and education coordinator.

Nurturing local Talent

Foundation in acting training challenges and nurtures young artists with in-depth exploration of varied approaches to acting for the stage and screen, professional-level training in voice and movement, internationally recognized certification in stage combat, and other current and industry-relevant skills.

Students rehearse, create and train alongside working professionals in the entertainment industry. HCPA recognizes and features several Emerging artists, just now breaking out in their careers, and established artists who have worked for decades in the industry, to help guide the students on their journey towards a career in the Performing arts.

Faculty includes Resident Director Taurie KinoshitaLogue, Lecturer Alexander Durrant and instructors Brandon Hagio and Kathryn Lee. Emerging and established artists include Noa Helela, Ryan “Oki” Okinaka and Lee A. Tonouchi.

Students will perform in two all-student productions—one in fall, and one in spring—and have the opportunity to audition for the conservatory’s professional productions, all at the Palikū Theatre.

At the end of the year, students have the option of participating in several Capstone experiences over the summer semester: the UK Footholds Shakespeare Study Abroad in London and Stratford-upon-Avon, or the Dueling Arts International “Swords and Surf” Stage Combat Workshop at Windward CC .

“If the arts are truly for all people, then a career in the arts must be possible for any person who has the talent and tenacity to pursue one,” said Logue. “Equal representation on stage and screen is only achievable if aspiring performers from all backgrounds and populations have access to the infrastructure and skills crucial for booking paying jobs in productions.”