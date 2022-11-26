Having Close to 4M Followers, Golf Sensation Paige Spiranac Once Deleted Her Instagram Account After a Bitter Encounter

Paige Spiranac is no longer just another golf entity. The social media sensation has created her own niche of fan following since retiring from professional golf. Her posts catch fire on the internet and amass thousands of likes. But interestingly, her name on Instagram, where she has around 4 million followers, is Paige Renee, with no mention of Spiranac.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why does she go with that name, considering she played golf under her usual name? The reason involves a bitter encounter back from her college days, for which she had to delete her account.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac reveals the story of ‘Paige Renee’

The social media star has different avenues for reaching out to her fans. The latest one involves her podcast, in which she recalled the story behind her decision to use the name ‘Paige Renee’ on her Instagram profile.

For the unversed, ‘Renee’ is Spiranac’s middle name. But the 29-year-old revealed she indeed had an Instagram account with her two regular names during her college days. However, persistent bullying and harassment from other girls forced Spiranac to delete that account.

“I was very conflicted because I got the username, Paige Renee, because I was being stalked and harassed in college by these girls and so I had to delete my Instagram,” she said on her podcast. “It was really bad, they were stalking me on campus.”

What made Spiranac delete her original Instagram account?

In the same segment, Paige was quizzed on the details that preceded the deletion of her account. She hinted it was due to the Rumors that paired her with a boy in college, for which she was bullied.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac Attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

“The strength trainer at the university – I would just be in there all the time,” she said. “I clearly had no interest in him but they thought I did. I think that’s what it ended up being, who knows.” Spiranac Revealed it led to other girls stalking her throughout campus, as well as on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To get away from it, Spiranac opened a new account with her middle name to remain secret. “Then I deleted that account and went by my middle name so they couldn’t find me,” she revealed. “I was really private and only posted golf videos because nobody could make fun of golf videos.”

Alas, the purpose of the account was thrown out of the window as Spiranac’s videos soared over the internet charts. “Then when we started to grow I didn’t know whether to use Paige Renee because I play golf as Paige Spiranac. It’s just continued like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think Spiranac should switch back her surname on her Instagram account at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch this story- Paige Spiranac Responds to ‘Power Couple’ Comment With Recently Divorced Tom Brady