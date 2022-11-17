Haven Performing Arts to hold craft fair Dec. 3 | News, Sports, Jobs

FLEMINGTON — The first Haven Performing Arts Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Red Eye Center — owned and operated by Goodwill Hose Fire Company #3.

The Haven Performing Arts is hosting this event to help raise funds for their Dancers and twirlers. Profits made during the event will help offset the cost of uniforms, shoes, props and equipment and will also help them be able to compete in Wildwood, NJ in early May 2023.

The event will feature multiple vendors as well as a concession stand. The stand will serve soup, drinks and other options.

Current vendors include: Scentsy, Monat Global, Tie Dye Creations, Damsel in Defense, Quilts and Crafts, Color Street, Homemade Candy and Treats, Wood Carving by Tim, Soap & Stitch, Phoenix Physical Therapy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Cardinal Creations, Kota Jean Handiworks, TGM Custom Creations and Sugar Crumb Fairy Co., Melierra Custom Jewelry, Chloe G’s, Island Road Honey and the State College Roadhouse will be there to sell their gift cards, Steak sauce and sirloin seasoning.

Each vendor was asked to donate a basket for the basket raffle, as well as a gift card or something to help promote their business. Each family in the Haven Performing Arts will also be donating a basket.

They are still looking for vendors! To fill out a vendor application or get more information please contact [email protected]