Have You Seen This? Bull Moose forces timeout at soccer game

Estimated reading time: 1-2 minutes

THE OUTFIELD — A couple of months ago we showed you a video of some deer interrupting a football game in Washington. But that was nothing compared to what happened at a recent soccer game in Wyoming.

Check out this video:

As you can see, things get a lot more serious when a bull moose comes charging down your sideline. These brutes can weigh more than 1,500 pounds and stand almost 7 feet tall at the shoulder. Fortunately, nobody at this game got injured.

It’s pretty clear to me what happened here. The folks who organized this soccer league hung posters around the town of Jackson promoting the games and telling any interested players to show up at the field to learn more about participating.

The Moose noticed the posters on one of his Weekly Rambles down Main Street and decided to try his luck. Sure, he probably was banned from a different soccer league for repeatedly popping the ball with his hooves. But there was something about this new league that gave the Moose hope that he could finally find a team that would appreciate his unique skills.

Alas, it turned out to be another mismatch.

But this particular Moose is as resilient as they come. I imagine he’ll come barreling onto the field of another soccer game before too long.

×

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things. He is also the author of the book “Rhino Trouble.”