Have you heard? In 2023 West Valley Arts Council will be launching new initiatives that will increase our community’s access to art and culture opportunities, expand the West Valley connection to world-class art and culture activities, & provide resources

Our 5 year strategy prioritizes Meaningful engagement while also ensuring that ALL have the opportunity to experience the transformational aspects of the arts. This has been our story for over 50 years and we are excited to continue a new chapter where that story is being shaped directly by the community. That’s YOU!

We can’t do this alone! West Valley Arts Council relies on the generosity of supporters like you! People who also envision the west valley as a world-class destination for art and culture, where ALL communities are connected and engaged.

Look over our Strategic Initiatives, and as you plan your year-ending giving, consider contributing to the West Valley Art Council. A gift of any amount would help achieve our goals for the next five years and write our story for the next 50.