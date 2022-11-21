‘Have to Have Respect..’: Golf Legend Gary Player Reveals His Quirky Feelings About PGA Tour, LIV Golf Battle

Former PGA great Gary Player has made his latest admission regarding the conflict between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series. He used his platform to call out for a truce between both parties, saying “golf is too good” for such disputes.

It looks like he wants the rivalry to end.

Gary Player wants peace between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series

One of the greatest African players in the history of golf, Player knows a thing or two about break-away leagues. Indeed, he was at hand during the players’ Rebellion to form the present PGA Tour in 1968.

Player has always respected the decision of LIV Rebels to join the Saudi-backed league. But at a Charity event in Sun City this weekend, the 9-time Major Championship Winner Revealed he wanted things to sort out between the two bodies.

“I just hope that everything works out well and everybody is happy. ‘Cos I like the song – Be happy man, don’t make a trouble, you make a double,'” Player expressed.

However, the two Leagues are at Loggerheads with each other. The obvious detest has escalated the matter within the confines of the courts. While the situation remains tense, a jury isn’t expected anytime soon.

What does Player think about LIV golfers?

While maintaining he had no ill feelings towards them, Player noted that LIV Golfers won’t have everything facilitated for them. “We have to have respect for each other and go on with our lives. But if you play the LIV Tour, don’t expect to play and have all the facilities of the regular (PGA) tour. They’re two different Tours,” they said.

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: Gary Player of South Africa hits a shot during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The statement has changed fluidly ever since the conclusion of the Inaugural LIV season. The 87-year-old Player had earlier mentioned that “LIV Golf players are wisely taking the money,” but maintained that the PGA Tour would continue to have the “best and strongest players in the world.”

However, a number of high-profile PGA Golfers have since switched sides to the cash-rich LIV Golf Series. Ahead of its new season starting in April next year, more players are likely to jump ship. The PGA Tour has actively made changes to counter these moves, such as investing more money as Prize money and Integrating a Player Impact Program, among others.

However, would it be enough to stop players from shaking hands with LIV Golf? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.