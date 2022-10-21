Have NFL defenses caught up with pass-happy prolific offenses?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the decrease in scoring this season. Austin believes that defenses are refusing to let offenses beat them with the big play, while Matt points out the decline in quarterback rating across the league. If offenses can no longer count on the big chunk throws down the field, will that lead to more of an emphasis in the run game? Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast Wherever you get podcasts.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

MATT HARMON: Well, through six weeks, we’ve had pretty low scoring games. Unders have hit on 60.6% of games right now.

AUSTIN EKELER: Wow.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT HARMON: Like when I watch football right now, and you look at just the stats of it all, like just simple passer rating, and you can bucket Herbert in this group too, it feels like there’s very few quarterbacks that are just firing off at the height of their powers right now. And so much of it is because a lot of these defenses, like you said, they’re not going to give you– You can nickel and dime us, nickel and dime us, 10 catches for Austin Ekeler, 10 catches for the running back. But you’re not going to hit us deep. It feels like the league as a whole, even some of the best players in the position, are struggling to figure out how to adapt to that style of defense going around right now.

AUSTIN EKELER: Yeah, adding on to the nickel and diming, that’s one thing Coach Staley usually says when we’re talking about defense. He’s like, look, it takes a lot of 5, 3, 6 yard gains to equal one 40-yard pass, right? So what are we going to do?

We’re going to make sure you’re not getting that 40-yard pass, right? And then we’re going to come up and we’re going to tackle or hope you make a mistake and drop a ball on third down or something in those nickel and dime, or we stuff a run or get a sack. And then we’ll play our odds coming up and tackling from playing over the top. I think the defenses adjust and start playing like that, I think the league is going to get a lot tougher.

Story continues

When we play these defenses that do, that play these five down fronts, it’s so annoying because it’s a lot of singles now, right? You start to lose double teams. Now it’s pass pro, it’s a lot of man-on-man, you’re losing help. And so yeah, defenses are starting to adjust, right?

That’s how this league works. We’ve seen this league be fluid over time. And it’s great, because it just invites more challenges. But hey, something we’re willing to take and take on.

MATT HARMON: I feel like your guys’ offense has been at its best in the game against the Texans, game against the Browns, when you could like really establish a running game early on. And I think that’s kind of almost maybe the way the league is trending now as a whole, that some of these teams, like you guys that are really good, can’t just be so pass focused. Because that’s kind of what we saw I think between, I want to say like maybe 2017-2021 or 2020 in general, just these teams that could just throw the hell out of the ball, like pass it all over the yard, take deep shots , and also be really efficient in short passing game. Those were the best teams in the NFL.

I feel like now teams might, everything is cyclical, right? Like back in the ’90s, the teams that could establish the run were the best teams. And I feel like maybe we’re getting almost back to that at this point.

AUSTIN EKELER: Yeah, I’ve talked about this actually before, just kind of like the turning of the tides of the quarterbacks nowadays. We have this new era of younger quarterbacks that are coming in, establishing themselves. They’re not like pocket passers, right? Where they’re sitting in there, the Drew Brees, the Tom Brady, the Philip Rivers, the Ben Roethlisbergers that are sitting in there and delivering these balls out, right?

These people who are mobile, they’re moving. There’s a whole new, I guess, feel of the NFL. It’s the same for defense too, right? They’re adjusting as well.

And that’s what the NFL is. It’s going to continue to have these trends, what’s working, what’s not working. And it really depends on personnel, in my opinion. But for now, we have a guy that can do that and we have a guy that’s part of these trendy quarterbacks, these mobile guys that can really throw the ball.

But in all of football, I don’t care what level you’re at, if you can establish the run, it takes so much pressure. Because first of all, where are most of the turnovers at, right? Interceptions. Interceptions or tip balls, right? Or tip balls that lead to interceptions, that’s where the most turnovers are at.

So what’s the alternative? We’ll run the ball. And then if you can run the ball, it’s a lot easier to be able to hand the ball off, less risky, and then have our O-line just block their front and then we can just chip it down the field instead of us dropping back and now we’re risking sacks, which lose yards. Running the ball is, if you can do it efficiently, the best way to win the game and the least risky way to win the game. So we’re all trying to establish a run out here.

[AUDIO LOGO]