Have Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) should probably be aware that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Eric Kelly, recently divested US$130k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$130 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Electronic Arts

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an Insider was when the Executive VP, Jacob Schatz, sold US$903k worth of shares at a price of US$133 per share. That means that an Insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$129. We generally don’t like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn’t a major concern, although it’s hardly a good sign.

In the last year Electronic Arts insiders didn’t buy any company stock. The chart below shows Insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Electronic Arts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of Insider ownership. It’s great to see that Electronic Arts insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$110m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of Insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Electronic Arts Insider Transactions Indicate?

An Insider hasn’t bought Electronic Arts stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren’t any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Electronic Arts makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what’s going on with the insider’s ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We’ve spotted 1 warning sign for Electronic Arts you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

