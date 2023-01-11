Have a tee-rific time at the new golf simulation, entertainment center in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — It’s a new business that just opened in Hillsdale.

“This has kind of been a dream of mine for the last six years now,” owner Carter Ballinger said.

It’s called Seasonal Swing, and it’s a place where you can come in during any season and practice your golf swing.

“I grew up in Jonesville, so growing up in the area, you can go bowling, but that was about it for the winter months in terms of activities to do, so I hope it can be a place that people can come and do something fun,” Ballinger said.

One person taking advantage of this new business is Hillsdale College golf Coach Matt Thompson.

“Golf has been in a boom in the last few years ever really since COVID, and the people are getting more into the simulators wanting somewhere to play and practice all year round,” he said. “I think this provides a great opportunity.”

Seasonal Swing has two simulators, and Carter recommends reserving a spot. It’s $50 an hour per simulator.

“Anyone can come in and figure it out,” they said. “You just touch it and pick whatever course you want to go. You tee off, and it gives you all sorts of metrics. I mean you can learn it in about four minutes.”

But, it’s not just a place to play golf. There are other games on the Simulator like Skee-Ball and darts. For Carter, he wants it to be a space for all families.

“We track all the metrics from swing speed to Smash factor,” he said. “All these things that the best Golfers need to know in order to improve their games, but we also want to provide a family-friendly environment where you can come. We have a 10-year-old’s birthday party next week, so I’m pretty excited about them coming. Bring some pizza in and play putt-putt. This place is not only for serious golfers, but we want to be that catch all to get these people involved in golf.”

They do offer club rentals but recommend you bring your own. Right now, they’re in the process of obtaining a liquor license, but they have other fun drinks.

“We do sell custom pops,” Ballinger said. “We’ve got 10 different flavors out of Huntington, Indiana. They make their own down there, so it’s just a fun little thing. The guy down there has like 6,000 flavors. It’s kind of a one-stop shop for custom sodas.”

Seasonal Swing is located at 47 North Broad Street in Hillsdale.

