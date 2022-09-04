Hattiesburg Arts Council presents a Fine Art Exhibit featuring JJ Foley & Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton

Hattiesburg Arts Council invites you to a Fine Art Exhibit featuring JJ Foley and Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton taking place on Saturday, September 10th, from 3-6pm. Meet the artists from 3-3:45pm.”Afro-Caribe Rhythms” Led by Dr. John Wooton with reception to follow from 4-6pm. Hors d’oeuvres & drinks will be served. We are encouraging visitors to wear Caribbean white or colorful Tropical party attire. The event is free and open to the public. Event location: Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 North Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. Parking is available at the rear of the building and the adjacent Hattiesburg Community Arts Center parking lot. For elevator access, use the back first-floor entrance.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, JJ Foley currently lives, works, and creates in Gulfport, Mississippi. JJ graduated with a BFA from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980. This naturally gifted artist has been drawing and painting her entire life and has been exhibiting for the last 40 years. She has had several group and one-person shows on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one-person shows in New Orleans and New York, and her work is included in many collections across the country and in Europe.

“My work is figurative in nature and always has been. I work in practically all mediums, including oils, gouache, ink, ceramic, and fiber. My main focus is using oil paint on Canvas or panels, and I aspire daily to continue growing and learning in the field of visual language.” -JJ Foley

JJ Foley

“The Quest”

Oil on Canvas

48″ x 60″

Born in Puerto Rico, Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton moved to New Orleans in 1978. What was a traumatic experience, as an adolescent, soon became a love for a city that has become part of who she is as a person and as an artist. In 2017 Jacqueline moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Currently, she enjoys working in her studio and gains inspiration from renovating her 1920’s home located in the downtown historic district.

In 2021, while exhibiting her artwork in Laurel, Mississippi, an agent for HGTV’s “Home Town” noticed her talent. Subsequently, select pieces from her extensive portfolio were Featured on one of the episodes of the highly popular television series.

“I have been painting since I was a child. But it wasn’t until I was in my 30’s that I decided to get some art instruction. Although I learned some necessary basics, I soon realized that what I loved most about painting was the freedom to create in different ways without rules or preconceived ideas. I thus decided to continue learning on my own by trying things out, making many mistakes, and loving the unexpected results. These days, I continue to explore and let my travel experiences influence what I create, bringing different ideas, beliefs, and Mysteries together, creating what I call, Visual Symbolic Art.” -Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton

Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton

“Silent Sanctuary”

Mixed Media

12″ x 12″