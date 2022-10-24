Hats Off to Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer: Three-and-Out

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses the significance of the SEC regular season Championship Alabama soccer won Sunday night.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: The Assistant editor and an award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men’s basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor’s degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy’s Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

