Hats off to Regina Pats’ Borya Valis after the first three-goal game

The Pats scored five goals, including the second and third of the game by Borya Valis, in a 9 1/2-minute span Wednesday against Edmonton. Photo by Kayle Neis / Regina Leader-Post

Article content Scoring three goals is hardly old hat for Borya Valis.

Article content Valis had not registered a hat trick as a Western Hockey Leaguer until Wednesday, when his three-goal, one-assist performance helped the Regina Pats defeat the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-4 before 2,807 spectators at the Brandt Centre.

Article content The Landmark Trey came in Valis’s 72nd major-junior game, during which he scored on 75 percent of his shots on goal. “It was nice to get (the hat trick), but even nicer to get the win,” the 18-year-old right winger said after Regina evened its record at 8-8-0-1. “We really needed that win and we got it.” Regina had lost five of its previous six games before changing the tune on the strength of a five-goal Uprising — one that included back-to-back tallies by Valis — over a span of 9 1/2 minutes. Connor Bedard put Regina ahead to stay when he snapped a 2-2 tie at 18:24 of the second period, converting a feed from Jakob Brook after the 20-year-old forward had forced a turnover.

Article content “Going into the third period, we just wanted to find a way to win,” Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock said. “It was just too close.” Especially against an Edmonton team, now 2-14-1-0, that is last in the 12-team Eastern Conference. The Pats’ advantage was stretched to 4-2 when Layton Feist scored at 2:41 of the third period, after teammate Sam Oremba created a turnover. Alex Suzdalev tallied 38 seconds after Feist scored. Valis completed the Pats’ barrage by scoring at 4:49 and 7:54 of the third frame. “We capitalized on our chances,” Valis said after his second multi-goal game as a WHLer. Edmonton wrapped up the scoring on goals by Carson Golder (at 10:15) and Luca Hauf (13:38), the latter of whom had a three-point night.

Article content The game began in auspicious fashion for Regina, which led 2-0 before the five-minute mark. The Pats’ Braxton Whitehead opened the scoring at 2:26 of the first period, scoring his first goal of the season after sniping 10 times in 58 games with the 2021-22 edition. “I went back and watched the video (of Wednesday’s goal),” said Whitehead, who has two points in 17 games this season. “I didn’t think it had gone in. I was so surprised. I thought I had hit another post or something.” Instead, he was able to enjoy what he hopes will be a breakout game. “It was kind of like getting a monkey off my back,” the 18-year-old center said. “I was feeling a little unlucky. I saw some opportunities open up during the game, so I’m excited to score some more.”

Article content Valis scored his first goal of the game 2:26 after Whitehead had sniped. Edmonton’s Rhett Melnyk replied at 14:29 to conclude the first-period scoring. Marshall Finnie’s goal at 10:51 of the second period created a 2-2 tie. Then Bedard put Regina ahead to stay. With one goal and four assists, Bedard increased his league-leading points total (to 36) and his point-scoring streak (to 16 games). The five points tied Bedard’s personal best as a WHLer. With 11 shots on goal, he hit double digits in that category for the seventh time in 94 career WHL games. They Peaked at 13 on Jan. 1 against the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors. The 11 shots tied a season high. Pats goalie Drew Sim made 18 saves while improving his record to 6-3-0-0. They had six wins all of last season (6-18-1-2). Edmonton’s Ronan Geraghty stopped 24 shots.

Article content The Pats are to return to action Friday, when they begin a stretch of three games in as many days. After visiting the Swift Current Broncos on Friday (7 pm, InnovationPlex), Regina will play host to the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday (7 pm). The Pats will then head to Saskatoon to play the Blades (Sunday, 4 pm, SaskTel Centre). On Sunday, the Pats will begin a stretch of 10 consecutive road games. They will not return to home ice until Dec. 10, when the Calgary Hitmen visit the Brandt Centre. [email protected] twitter.com/robvanstone The sports world is ever-changing, as are the times. Supplement your steady diet of sports coverage by subscribing to the Regina Leader-Post’s 306 Sports Fix newsletter. Each week, sports editor Rob Vanstone will provide additional commentary on the Roughriders, Pats and other teams/sports of interest, along with a peek behind the curtain. Click here to subscribe. Rob Vanstone: Regina Pats are a puzzle early in the WHL season Regina Pats’ Borya Valis hopes to keep goalies on their toes

