“Hats All, Folks! Acrylic Paintings by Robin Coyner – NWILife

South Shore Arts is proud to debut Robin Coyner’s new body of work “Hats All, Folks!” in his first Solo exhibit with South Shore Arts. Coyner is a lifelong artist and educator, having received his BFA from Purdue University, and his teaching license from Indiana Wesleyan University. He would spend fifteen years as a faculty member teaching art at Delphi Community High School. Coyner attributes his experiences while teaching to the further deepening of his knowledge of the nuances of both art and people.

Robin Coyner’s “Hats All, Folks!” is an unrestrained look into a unique creative mind and presents an incomparable portrait of popular culture. The exhibit will run through November 26, 2022, in the Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The popular lecture series, Art in Focus, will host Robin Coyner for a gallery tour and lecture about his work on Monday, October 24 at 10am. Coyner will have an artist reception on Sunday, November 13, from 1-3pm.

Not content to bend his style to the cognoscenti of the fine art world, Robin Coyner’s work speeds ahead with all the thrills of a high-speed car chase. At once disparate and yet also harmonious, Coyner’s artwork resembles a painted collage of all things natural, humorous, and human. His artworks would not look out of place hung next to the ever-brilliant works of Terry Gilliam or Hugh Harman, the latter of whose creation, “The Looney Tunes,” went on to inspire Coyner’s title for this exhibition. He has stated that he has never lacked for either creativity or inspiration. Letting his Myriad of ideas run wild, he will often abandon any semblance of a plan in favor of letting each piece that he paints onto the Canvas influence the next, Weaving together a story to Captivate the viewer. This creative ebb and flow is what gives way to Coyner’s vibrant and whimsical paintings. Coyner always strives to keep his tone light and humorous, believing that this allows the viewer to have a more engaging experience and helps to build a stronger rapport with the viewer as well.

Robin Coyner’s medium of choice and the main focus of this exhibit is Acrylic paint on canvas. However, he has worked with oils and inks on other projects and has experimented with and implemented other forms of surfaces when creating his art pieces. He has never shied away from abandoning his preferred medium in place of one which better suits his ideas.