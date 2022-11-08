Hatchet volleyball season ends with Sectional final loss to Appleton Xavier

For the Tomahawk Leader

WAUPACA – The Tomahawk Hatchet volleyball team’s season came to an end at the hands of Appleton Xavier High School WIAA State Sectional Final in Waupaca on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Tomahawk’s season featured numerous highlights, including winning the Great Northern Conference (GNC) for the first time since 2014 and going 12-0 in matches and 36-0 in sets, a feat that has not been accomplished since 2013.

The team also put together a 20-match winning streak, tying the 2009 Tomahawk High School record.

Tomahawk won the Regional title by a first round bye before defeating Medford 3-0 and Shawano 3-1.

Tomahawk won the Regional title last month. Photos courtesy of Keith Hanse.

Meghan Scholz reached 1000 kills in her varsity career during the Hatchets’ Regional match against Medford.

Tomahawk received the #1 seeding in its Sectional and had home court advantage through the Sectional semifinals.

The Sectional semifinal matched Tomahawk with Oconto Falls the #2 team in the Sectional. Tomahawk defeated Oconto Falls 3-1 in front of a packed and loud Hatchet Fieldhouse.

The Sectional final was held in Waupaca and featured the #1-ranked Hatchets and the #1-ranked Xavier Hawks. Xavier took the match in three sets to move on to the WIAA State Tournament.

Tomahawk finished the year 30-8 in matches and 80-26 in sets.

The Hatchets will hold its Awards Banquet today (Wednesday, Nov. 9).