Hatch Notches Two Goals in Loss to No. 10 Falcons

EWING, NJ – Despite a two goal effort from senior Jess Hatch , well 11 TCNJ field hockey fell just shy in their late comeback bid against No. 10 Messiah, losing 3-2 at home Saturday afternoon.

Hatch’s second goal of the match came with just under two minutes left in the fourth on a penalty stroke, in which she fired the ball beyond the reach of the Falcons’ goalie to cut Messiah’s lead in half. However, the Lions (3-2) were unable to get the game-tying shot as the clock wound down.

TCNJ struck first in the game when Hatch scored her first goal in the final minute of the first half. The 2021 All-American maneuvered the ball through the Messiah (4-2) defense in a solo effort before slinging it into the back of the cage from the top of the shooting circle.

Despite the Falcons having doubled the shots taken (10-to-5) and two more penalty corners (9-to-7), the Lions entered Halftime in front.

Messiah tied the game quickly in the third, as Ashlyn Smith connected on a pass to center from the left side with Makayla Malcolm for the assist and score.

The Falcons continued the scoring in the final period of the game as they knocked in two goals. The first came on a penalty stroke of their own by Lauren Seubert five minutes into the quarter. It was followed up by an Ashlyn Smith goal off an assist from Leah Bryner with under eight minutes left to seemingly ice the game.

Super senior Sophie Popp racked up three defensive saves in the match to move up to being tied eighth all-time in program history with six total in her career. It marks the third time a Lion has made three defensive saves in a single game since 1992 (when defensive saves were first tracked), with the first two both coming from Lexi Smith in the 2016 season.

Also for TCNJ, junior Sophia Foschini saw all four of her shots end up on goal. Dani Britton finished the game with eight saves.

TCNJ return back out on the road Wednesday as they take on No. 17 Ursinus in another nationally ranked matchup. The start time is scheduled at 7 pm