Hatch Golf and the wild world of golf headcovers – GolfWRX

Here in the north, metro Detroit, the golf season is short. Like, way too short for us hardcore golfers. Weather this time of the year will dictate if you stay home and watch football or brave the elements for a cold round. As the dust settles in 2022, I have gotten a few requests to go through my bag and talk about what clubs I am playing. Take a listen to my Club Junkie podcast below or on any podcast platform to hear the full details on each club, just search GolfWRX Radio.

Drivers: Titleist TSR2 10.0* (ALLFIT Set Standard)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6x

I got the Titleist TSR2 about a month ago and have found it to just be really consistent. The added stability and forgiveness of the TSR2 has really shown up on the course and I have hit more fairways since receiving it. An upgraded ATI425 Titanium face retains ball speed when I (frequently) miss the center of the face, keeping my drives further out in the fairway than they should be. The Fujikura Ventus TR Red adds a little higher launch than the Project X HZRDUS Black Gen 4 but I feel a little more control with the TR’s beefed up handle section. Overall the TSR2 just keeps me in play more often and gives me more chances to hit greens in regulation.

Runner Up: TaylorMade Stealth Plus 10.5* / Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6x

Fairways: Titleist TSR2 15* (Set D1)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black Gen 4 70g 6.0

I have been on the three wood search for a couple of years now after retiring my trusty Callaway XR16. Titleist’s TSR2 has been the most consistent and solid three wood that I have played with this year for my game. My fitter set the TSR2 at D1 (-.75* loft) for a little more distance and flatter flight off the tee, but I am still able to elevate the club off the turf with no problem. This club is still used 90% of the time off the tee, but it is nice to have some confidence in the fact I can hit it into a long par 5 if needed. This hasn’t hit “magic” status yet but it is working its way up!

Runner Up: Callaway Rogue ST LS 15* (Set -1/N) / Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7x

Fairways: PXG 0311 XF Gen5 7w (22* Set -1 and flat)

Shaft: Nippon Regio Formula MB+ 75x

As I have said many times this year, I haven’t played a 7 wood since I was a kid! I have been very impressed with this 0311 XF and how easy it is to hit and how high I can hit it. I am not a player who hits a high ball and anything at the top end of the bag is really hard to get onto a green. I have played a lot of hybrids and they have been OK, but the 7 wood has been far better. The XF launches super high, but still hits the yardage I need it to, and stops with much more control on the green. I do lose a little roll off the tee compared to a hybrid but overall the 7 wood has just been a nice surprise.

Runner Up: Cobra King Tech 19* (Set Standard) / Fujikura Ventus HB Blue 8x

Utility Iron: Tour Edge C722 Ti-Utility 4 (22*)

Shaft: KBS PGI 90 Stiff

I’ll admit that I need a little more Firepower at the top end of my iron set. I am not a long hitter and the added ball speed from the Tour Edge Ti-Utility’s Titanium face. This multi-piece iron combines a Titanium face with a steel body and helps me hit it a few yards farther than a typical iron. I usually use this off the tee, but the Tour Edge is easier to hit off the turf than the Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi for me. I think the Shorter blade length in the Ti-Utility gives it that advantage and I like the look from address a little more. Very little offset and you only see a small amount of the back “muscle”. The Ti-Utility offers a nice muted “ting” at impact and the face holds a lot of ball speed on off center strikes. KBS’s PGI is their higher launching iron shaft option and offers a smooth feel with tight dispersion.

Runner Up: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi 4 (21.5*) / fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec Stiff

irons: PXG 0311 T Gen5 (5-7), PXG 0317 ST (8-P)

Shaft: True Temper Elevate 95 Stiff

PXG 0311 T are the perfect “cheater” iron for me. They look compact, have a thin top line, and minimal offset but are packed with technology. They are very stable and long on miss hits, allowing me to still hit the front of the green without the perfect swing. At the bottom of the bag the 0317 ST are blades but go pretty far when you hit the center! I like the solid thud you get from the 0317 ST when you hit them well and the distance control into the greens is fantastic. The more compact look is great in the short irons and the milled faces seem to hold onto a lot of spin out of the rough. Both Irons have a good amount of bounce and resist digging in the softer Michigan conditions.

Runner Up: TaylorMade P770 (5-P) / KBS Tour Lite X-Stiff

Gap Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8 Raw (50.12F)

Shaft: Nippon Modus 125 Wedge

This is really a close race but the SM8 just has a little more bounce and digs less in the soft fairways here. I also like that you can really slam the Sole into the turf on chips and pitches around the green without worry. I have had this SM8 since 2021 but swap it out with other options so frequently that the grooves and face are in perfect shape. The Sole has also given me more confidence with full shots, thus giving me a wider range of yardages where I use it. Spin is high and very predictable from the fairway or lies in the rough. The feel is soft and very responsive, letting you know immediately where you hit it on the face. The Nippon Modus 125 Wedge shaft is very consistent and gives me a little flatter flight compared to some other wedge shafts.

Runner Up: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 52* / Nippon Modus 125 Wedge

Sand Wedge: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (56* 12SB)

Shaft: Breakthrough Golf Technology ZNE 130

I have had this wedge since it was introduced but only used it a handful of times. This year I gave it a little more love and have been really impressed by the playability of it. The full sole has plenty of bounce for when I get over the top and steep with my swing, but still allows me to open the face with the leading edge only raising a small amount. The raw face offers plenty of spin from all lies, even when wet and the feel is very soft when you strike it solid. Bunkers are no problem for this wedge as the Sole offers plenty of float for even light, fluffy sand. I rarely take full swings with the sand wedge but have gotten more comfortable with taking bigger swings and hitting it to tighter pin locations. BGT’s new ZNE shaft is a new addition and so far I really like the tight dispersion it has been offering me.

Runner Up: Titleist Vokey SM9 54.12D / True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

Lob Wedge: Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks T Grind 60*

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

This one is really a road. I switch out between the Vokey T Grind and the Hi-Toe 3 depending on the conditions I am going to play that day. I recently found that I can get steep with short irons and my other 2 wedges, but I deliver my lob wedge much more shallow. The T grind is crazy versatile, allowing you to really play with the face angle to hit every shot. You do have to be a little more precise with it as there is very little forgiveness if you hit it a little fat. The TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 goes in the bag when conditions are softer or not as tight. The full face grooves and hi toe design make it such an easy wedge to hit, you can get away with a lot of bad swings. You never have to worry about the club just sliding under the ball and the shot going nowhere, those tall grooves keep some spin and control on the shot.

Runner Up: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 60* (13* HB) / KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 115

Putter: Bettinardi BB8 Wide

Shaft: Fujikura MC 115 Firm

This again is a very close race, but the Bettinardi has just been a comfortable flat stick since I started using the 2021 model. For 2022 Bettinardi changed the face milling and it gave the BB8 Wide a much softer feel and more muted sound. They also shortened the blade length, giving it a slightly more proportional look while still keeping the wide flange and lingering site line. The larger blade gives me a little more forgiveness when I strike it on the toe, keeping the ball online better than some traditional blades. The Fujikura MC 115 Firm putter shaft softens the feel a little while adding stability and consistency to the putter. I added a Super Stroke Pistol GT 1.0 grip late in the year and it has really helped keep my right hand from influencing the stroke. The LAB Golf Mezz.1 Max putter is really solid as well and the Lie Angle Balanced design can really help a lot of Golfers make more putts. The larger Max putter head doesn’t stand out and unless you are setting it next to a Mezz.1 it will be hard to notice the size difference. The feel is a little softer but the more stable and forgiving Max head really stands out.

Runner Up: LAB Mezz.1 Max Custom / Accra Graphite