Hastings College Women’s soccer wins GPAC title in upset

JAMESTOWN, ND (Press Release) – The Hastings College Women’s soccer team will continue its postseason run by defeating Jamestown 2-0 to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Wednesday.

Jamestown would get to four shots before Hastings was able to finally get a shot in the first half, but none of the Jimmies shots were on frame. The Lady Broncos had a chance in the 29th minute when Dekota Schubert hit a shot, but Anna Cole was up to the task making the save to keep the game scoreless. The teams would get one more shot each before heading into Halftime tied 0-0.

After the Jimmies seemed to control the ball early in the first part of the second half, it was Hastings that then put some pressure of its own in the 71st and 72nd minutes, but couldn’t find the back of the net. That all changed when HC would catch Jamestown on a break where Schubert sent a nice through ball to Naomi Pedroza, where she used the outside of her foot to put the shot past Cole and give the Lady Broncos the 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute .

The Lady Broncos continued with pressure as Jamestown could not get a shot on frame and with the Jimmies pressing, HC caught them with another Breakaway as Schubert found a wide open Sofia Gomez-Garcia where she won her one-on-one with Cole beating her to the near post for the game clinching goal in the 89th minute.

Hastings picked up 15 shots compared to nine for Jamestown. Ten of those shots were on frame while the Jimmies put just three on frame. Sofie Jackson-Pedersen finished with three saves for her ninth clean sheet of the year.

With the win, Hastings improves to 15-2-3 and will now see where they will travel to play for nationals as the selection show will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.