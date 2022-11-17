Hastings College Women’s soccer team snags GPAC Championship hardware

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – The final few seconds hadn’t even expired from the game clock before the Hastings College Women’s soccer team broke out in celebration.

“It was such an amazing feeling. I mean, Everybody’s super happy and just overall Grateful that we were able to come in as the underdog and take down the number one seed”, said Naomi Pedroza.

Winners in shutout fashion, the Broncos took down top seeded Jamestown bringing Championship hardware home for the first time since 2018.

“I mean, coming here, I knew this is a solid program and finally be able to like bring it back and like play for that program that I signed for it was very excited, it was an amazing feeling”, said Dekota Schubert.

Schubert, a Colorado native has made quite a splash as an attacking midfielder breaking into the program’s record books.

“We didn’t care that we had to play in the freezing cold we came to play” said Schubert. “It was totally worth it, we drove up there eight hours and played in horrible conditions and got the dub”, continued Schubert.

Super proud of them, we have a Massive junior class, so to sort of see what they’ve done over these for the past three years to get to this point, it’s been good”, said head Coach Jade Ovendale.

Communication on and off the field means everything for these girls.

“I think it means a lot. I mean to each and every one I know we want to play for each other and just be there at the end of the day, and whether that’d be a soccer or like school, whatever. I mean, the team Chemistry is pretty great this year. I know last couple of years it hasn’t been the best. But this year has been really good. I mean, we’ve been clicking obviously and so yeah, it’s just great to see that growth over the season” said Pedroza.

The team is now headed south to take on Dakota Wesleyan in the opening round of the NAIA tournament. Just keep

“Doing what we’ve been doing. I think the belief is in ourselves” said Ovendale.

“Now it’s time to really focus and put the work in and work harder than we have all season so that we can continue to play”, continued Ovendale.

