Hastings College Women’s soccer snags shutout win over Presentation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – The Hastings College Women’s soccer team dominated its match from start to finish defeating Presentation 4-0 on Saturday evening at Lloyd Wilson Field.

The Lady Broncos were peppering the goal early and often but just couldn’t get a ball into the back of the net. That all changed when Dekota Schubert lined up for a free kick from 35-yards out hitting an Absolute laser into the top corner for the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

HC continued its pressure into the 26th minute when Julia Vilanova sent a cross into the box where Schubert headed the ball over Marisol Vargas and into the net to make it 2-0.

Hastings would add a third goal in the 40th minute when Sofia Gomez-Garcia sent a ball into the box where the Saints defender missed the clearance where Grace Henry collected the ball as her shot found the back of the net for the 3-0 lead. This was Henry’s first collegiate goal.

Again, Hastings had no issue controlling the ball in the second half but struggled to find the net until the 79th minute. Megan Lampe lined up for a free kick on the far side sending in a high ball towards the back post that cleared Vargas’s outstretched hand and into the net for the 4-0 lead. This was also Lampe’s first collegiate goal of her career. The Lady Broncos went on to win 4-0 picking up win No. 7 is the year.

Hastings out shot the Saints 19-to-2 including a 9-to-2 advantage in shots on goal.

HC improves to 7-1 (2-1) on the year and will be back in action Wednesday Sept. 28 hitting the road to take on Morningside with kickoff set for 5:30 pm in Sioux City, IA.

