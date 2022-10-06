Hassan Ayari scores his first Scarborough goal since Sheffield United loan

Sheffield United have a number of young players out on loan and Hassan Ayari is one of the young Blades plying their trade away from Bramall Lane.

Ayari, who has already represented Tunisia at youth level, is seen as one of the top young attacking talents currently emerging from Shirecliffe. Like so many others on the books such as Andre Brooks and Sydie Peck, Ayari will be firmly in the line of sight of Paul Heckingbottom.

For now, though, Ayari is out learning his trade with National League North side, Scarborough. And after a mixed start to life on the East Coast, Ayari finally got his first goal in senior football last night. The Tunisian youngster scored the first in a comeback for Scarborough in the FA Cup before they cruelly lost out in extra-time against Curzon Ashton.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Of course, it wasn’t the ideal ending results wise for Ayari and Scarborough, who’ll have been hoping to advance in England’s oldest and respected cup competition.

For Sheffield United though, it will have been nice to see Ayari on the scoresheet and with a bit of luck, this will give him the confidence he needs to go and kick on for the rest of the season.

Sheff U News View: Ayari One To Watch For United

The first-team are Flying high in the Championship and there is reason to be cheerful for Blades fans when it comes to the youth set up as well.

As a self-sustainable club, the goal has to be to keep producing top talent through the ranks. And it appears the Blades are certainly doing their best to do just that with the current crop. Ayari will learn plenty from playing men’s football and the goal will do him the world of good.

Heckingbottom has shown he’s willing to put young players into the first-team Squad if they’re good enough and Ayari will be hoping to Impress enough to catch Heckingbottom’s eye over the course of the season.

Hassan Ayari scored his first goal for Scarborough Athletic last night in a narrow defeat in the FA Cup to Curzon Ashton. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XE7W1NBHko — Sheffield United Development (@sufcdevelopment) October 5, 2022

