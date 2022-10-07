Hasenhuttl admits lack of ‘goal from nothing’ after missing summer striker but challenges defense

RALPH Hasenhuttl admitted Saints are missing a spark who can score from nothing like previously but insisted the real “problem” still remains the concession of goals.

The Austrian was open about wanting another striker during the summer transfer window, with a reported deal for PSV’s Cody Gakpo falling through on deadline day.

Saints made 10 additions in total but only Sekou Mara, Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie really bolstered the attacking options – with Armando Broja returning to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Saints still look to truly replace Danny Ings – who Departed in a £30million deal to Aston Villa last summer – with Adam Armstrong yet to get firing regularly.

“In the Premier League to score goals, it is not the easiest thing to do,” Hasenhuttl admitted, speaking ahead of their visit to Manchester City.

“And even if you create chances, like we have done in the past, there is still quality to defend in this area. And therefore you need exceptional Moments and we couldn’t create this moment in our last games enough.

“That can help turn games around completely. A guy up front who scores a goal from nothing. This is what a lot of teams have.”

He added: “And in the end, we had this last season also, in our best moments we had players who scored goals from nothing. And the year before also. This season, we didn’t have so many moments where we said okay, we scored too many goals.

“But even then, last week, we had scored the first goal and this must be sometimes enough to win a game. And the problem is that we are not able to have a clean sheet so far.

“This is also something you need to see, we need to get the clean sheets also to argue about that. The way we defended after the first goal (versus Everton) was not Premier League.”

Their opponents on Saturday, managed by Pep Guardiola, have not left their supporters wanting for a magic moment or a glut of goals at all this season.

In three of the last four Premier League games, City have scored in the opening 15 minutes and gone on to net six, three and six goals respectively.

They then did the same in the Champions League versus Copenhagen on Wednesday, Erling Haaland scoring in the seventh minute and the team winning 5-0.

However, Hasenhuttl warned that even if you Survive the opening quarter of an hour – you are not safe from Guardiola’s charges.

“Not enough for 15 minutes to be good. We have had this in the Etihad very often. You have to be, as I said, very, very clear in what you have to expect there,” he added.

“You have to run unbelievably much. You have to fight unbelievably much. You have to play football unbelievably well. You have to be brave in some crazy moments. And in the end, you have to have massive luck.”

Hasenhuttl continued: “So all these points have to be there. And we have shown that we can do this and the reason why we go there. These are, for me, the most interesting games in a year.

“And you can feel the whole energy in the group. The whole week was fantastic because everybody is looking forward and everybody wants to play this game. This is what I want to see.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article – we appreciate your support in reading the Daily Echo.

Subscribing to the Echo means you have unrestricted access to the latest news, features and Saints coverage – all with an advertising-light website.

You will also have full access to Saintsplusyour new home for Southampton FC Tactical analysis, features and much, much more.

Don’t just take my word for it – subscribe today.

Follow the latest breaking news in the Southampton area by searching Southampton News – Breaking News and Incidents on Facebook

Follow the latest court and crime news on our dedicated group by searching Hampshire