Hasbro Pulse NBA Starting Lineup toys returning September 22

The long-awaited return of a toy line whose idea was conceived by a former Bengals player, and that was produced by a Cincinnati-based toy company is now only days away.

Starting Lineup, the sports-based figures that were the idea of ​​former Bengals punter Pat McInally and made by Cincinnati’s Kenner Products is returning this Thursday.

The line originally began in 1988 and consisted of likenesses of athletes from baseball, football, basketball and hockey, although in later years it expanded to other sports.

UNDATED: Starting lineup figurines 10th anniversary season. Left, 1996 David Cone, New York Yankees and right, 1993 David Nied, Colorado Rockies.

Starting Lineup figures were introduced by Kenner in 1988, now being produced by Hasbro

Now being manufactured by Hasbro, the toys are starting the comeback with a series of 6-inch NBA figures. Hasbro released teaser images of a display base with a basketball goal on Aug. 23.

