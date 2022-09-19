Hasbro Pulse NBA Starting Lineup toys returning September 22

The long-awaited return of a toy line whose idea was conceived by a former Bengals player, and that was produced by a Cincinnati-based toy company is now only days away.

Starting Lineup, the sports-based figures that were the idea of ​​former Bengals punter Pat McInally and made by Cincinnati’s Kenner Products is returning this Thursday.

Star Wars toys: The Force was with Kenner

Cincy Kids:Book pays Homage to the toys that made them

The line originally began in 1988 and consisted of likenesses of athletes from baseball, football, basketball and hockey, although in later years it expanded to other sports.

Starting Lineup figures were introduced by Kenner in 1988, now being produced by Hasbro

Now being manufactured by Hasbro, the toys are starting the comeback with a series of 6-inch NBA figures. Hasbro released teaser images of a display base with a basketball goal on Aug. 23.

According to the Hasbro Pulse website: “The new product line will continue its Legacy of bringing fans and collectors their favorite Athletes in action figure form.”

Earlier this month, Hasbro sent out emails with silhouettes of the players included in the first wave. There will be eight figures in the first set back, with more news expected to come at a panel at Hasbro PulseCon 2022 on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, streamed on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.

How Pat McInally helped create Starting Lineup figures

The concept of Starting Lineup started when Bruce Stein, who was Kenner senior vice president of marketing before becoming company president from 1989-94, moved to Cincinnati and bought a Condominium from McInally in 1987.

McInally, a Harvard grad, was the punter and also played wide receiver for the Bengals from 1975-1985.

Stein and McInally discussed another toy concept McInally had, and in the conversation the idea was born.

The 4- and 5-inch sports figures were manufactured by Kenner from 1988 until Hasbro acquired the brand in 1991. Starting Lineup was discontinued in 2001.

Beginning in January, 2017 Match-Up, a Florida company, became licensed to produce Starting Lineup figures as stadium giveaways.