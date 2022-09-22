Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup figures available for pre-order now

Way back in 1988 Kenner debuted a new line of toys – Starting Lineup. The line Featured the biggest stars from the major sports leagues. They featured player likeness and stood approximately four inches tall. Hasbro bought the license in 1991 and discontinued it in 2001.

Twenty years later, it’s back.

And better than ever.

Today it returns with eight NBA superstars leading the way. So check out the 2022 Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup action figures.

As you can see, we’ve made some huge leaps since 2001.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are all included in the line, with each scaling with one another.

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup Trae Young ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup Steph Curry ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup Luka Doncic ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup LeBron James ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup Joel Embiid ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup Jayson Tatum ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup With Morant ($49.99)

Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup Giannis Antetokounmpo ($49.99)

The Hasbro Starting Lineup figures come with six different hands, a display base, a flight stand, an exclusive Panini trading card and a link to a Panini NFT trading card.

Your digital Starting Lineup NFT trading card offer is valid on purchases from September 22, 2022 through 11:59PM EST on April 30, 2023 (or while supplies last).

The figure stands at six inches tall and features multiple points of articulation and immaculate detailing. The players are even wearing their signature shoes.

From Hasbro:

Starting Lineup is Bouncing back into action with a game-changing line of NBA action figures. This figure features premium design and detail, bringing the Legacy of the original 1980s Kenner Starting Lineup figures to today’s fans and collectors. Figure comes loaded with accessories, including extra hands, a flight stand, and an exclusive Panini basketball trading card that can only be found with Starting Lineup 6-inch figures. Thanks to modern design and detailing, photoreal technology, and premium articulation, the latest Starting Lineup figures will have fans cheering as they celebrate some of their favorite NBA players with super accurate details and portraits in iconic poses right out of the game!

Pre-order your Hasbro NBA Starting Lineup figures today for $49.99 each. They will start shipping in December. Just in time for the Holidays… hint hint hint.

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.