Bayern Munich’s director of sport Hasan Salihamidžić expressed his Joy after the team’s win against Schalke 04. Highlighting the importance of ending the Hinrunde on a high, Brazzo also underlined the ongoing theme of the injury-laden pre World Cup schedule.

After the Schalke game, Hasan said, “It was important to end the first half of the season on a high note. It wasn’t easy for the lads who are going to the World Cup because no one wants to get injured. They took it seriously right until the end, and put in a good performance. We’ve done a great job these past few weeks. We weren’t scoring enough goals before that.”

Hasan is spot on regarding getting the right balance between putting in good performances and not getting injured in the games leading to the World Cup. It is not easy with fear of getting injured before the biggest tournament where careers change.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies and Sadio Mané were unfortunately injured. As of now, the situation isn’t favorable for Canada and Senegal with their star players’ presence in the tournament being an uncertainty. Several teams have already been affected due to the injuries and we sincerely hope for maximum recoveries before the World Cup starts, especially the recoveries of our own Phonzie and Mané.

