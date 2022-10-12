Hasan Minhaj gives hilarious insight into the future of the NBA

While the majority of players in the NBA are American, the last few years have seen quite a few international players take over the league. Famed Comedian Hasan Minhaj had a hilarious take on the future of the NBA.

On JJ Redick’s “Old Man and The Three,” Hasan Minhaj expressed his thoughts on what the league will look like after LeBron James and Stephen Curry retire. They said:

“Giannis is the immigrant Uncle that the country needs, that the NBA needs and that the world needs right now.

“In the post-LeBron, post-Steph era, the immigrants are going to run the league. Joker. Luka. Giannis. Embiid, f***ing from Cameroon. All of them, horrible tunnel pics. Amazing game.”

Minaj continued:

Take my FOBS, my H-1B killers, my green card assassins. Run them against anybody. So in conclusion, what Giannis, Joker, Luka and Embiid represent, is Indian immigrant Uncle energy that is great for America, the NBA and the world at large.”

Minhaj’s thinking may seem hilarious, but it does hold some truth. Over the past few years, international players have received plenty of attention from fans and the media. Their on-court impact has propelled them to have excellent careers in the best basketball league in the world.

Last season, the three Finalists in the MVP race were all foreign players. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid finished the season as the top players in the league.

Minhaj may seem to have unraveled the future of the NBA, but it’s only the beginning.

Thanks to the players, the NBA is already the number one sport around the globe