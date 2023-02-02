Hasan Azizul Haque’s birthday today

Hasan Azizul Haque.

Today is the 84th anniversary of the birth of the Independence Award-winning fiction Writer and former Professor of Rajshahi University Hasan Azizul Haque.

Hasan Azizul Haque was born on February 2, 1939 at Jabgraam in Burdwan district of West Bengal, India.

He came to then East Bengal in 1954 for better studies. He completed his higher secondary education from Government BL College in Khulna in 1956. He completed his graduation in Philosophy from Rajshahi Government College in 1958 and post-graduation from Rajshahi University in 1960.

His first short story titled Shakun was published in 1960. Among the collections of his short stories include Samudrer Swapna Sheeter Aranya, Atmaja o Ekti Karabi Gachh, Jiban Ghoshe Agun, Patale Haspatale, Namhin Gotrahin, Amra Apeksha Karchi, Rode Jabo, Ma-Meyer Sangsar, Rarhbanger Galpa and Bidhabader Katha o Anynya Galapa.

In 2006, Hasan Azizul Haque’s first novel titled Agunpakhi was published, which won Prothom Alo Barsha Sera Boi in 2006 and Ananda Puraskar in 2008. His other novels and novellas include Sabitri Upakhyan, Shamuk, Brittayan and Sheuly.

He also wrote a number of Essays on contemporary social, political and cultural issues. His collections of essays, namely Kathasahityer Kathakata, Chalchitrer Khnutinati, Aprakasher Bhar, Ataler Adhi, Lokjatra Adhunik Sahitya, Katha Lekha Katha, Ekattar: Kartale Chhinnamatha, Ke Banche Ke Banchay, Bachanik Atmajaibanik and Chintan-Kana.

His stories were translated into English, Hindi, Urdu, Russian, Czech and Japanese languages. In 2009, Assam University conferred Doctor of Literature degree on Hasan Azizul Haque for his contribution to Bangla literature. Rajshahi University also conferred a DLitt degree on him in its 10th Convocation in 2018.

Between 1960 and 1973, he taught Philosophy in some colleges, including Khulna Girls’ College and BL College. A meritorious college teacher, Hasan Azizul Haque joined Rajshahi University as a Philosophy Professor in 1973. He retired from his 31-year teaching profession in 2004 and became a full-time writer.

Hasan Azizul received almost all major literary awards in the country.

The government of Bangladesh awarded him the country’s highest state honor Independence Award in 2019 in literature.

Besides, he received Ekushey Padak in 1999, Bangla Academy Award in 1970, Adamjee Sahitya Purashkar in 1967, Lekhak Shibir Purashkar in 1973, Alaol Sahitya Purashkar in 1983, Alokita Sahitya Purashkar in 1981, Agrani Bank Purashkar in 1984 and Philips Sahitya Purashkar in 1988. .

Hasan Azizul Haque passed away on November 15, 2021.