Has TCU ever won a national championship in football? History of Horned Frogs’ best seasons

Every week, it felt like TCU’s coming to Earth moment was coming. In a challenging Big 12 slate, a defense that was at times shaky and an unheralded roster led many to believe TCU was inevitably going to fall off its undefeated run.

It didn’t really happen. The Horned Frogs went undefeated during the regular season, and didn’t lose a game until falling in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. The three-point loss, combined with a down year for the ACC and a USC loss in the Pac-12 championship, helped keep TCU at the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff and earned the Horned Frogs their first-ever CFP appearance.

TCU enters the Fiesta Bowl against the Wolverines as underdogs by more than a touchdown, but this has been a team that has seemingly defied the odds all season. Can the Horned Frogs keep their Incredible 2022 run going?

If TCU shocks the college football world and wins a national championship, it would be the program’s first in nearly a century. When was the last time TCU stood atop the college football world? Here’s a look back at TCU’s national championship history.

TCU football Championship history

Has TCU ever won a national championship in football?

TCU claims two national championships, while the NCAA recognizes only one on its official site.

The Lone title, per the NCAA, came in 1938, when the Associated Press and others named the 11-0 Horned Frogs the national champions.

TCU also claims the 1935 season to be a national championship-winning season. That year, the Williamson System named a 12-1 TCU Squad as the national champion. However, the NCAA recognizes Minnesota as the Champion that year.

The NCAA has only had Championship games since 1998, when the BCS was installed. TCU has never played in a title-deciding game. All told, TCU has a record of 17-16-1 in all-time Bowl games.

When was TCU’s last national championship?

TCU technically earned a share of a national championship in 2010, when the Congrove Computer Rankings split from the Consensus and gave 13-0 TCU the title over BCS Champion Auburn. However, given Auburn’s win and a near Consensus of major selectors, even TCU doesn’t claim the national championship.

The last time the Horned Frogs claimed a national championship came in 1938, when the undefeated Horned Frogs were named the AP, HAF, NCF and WS national champion.

TCU makes College Football Playoff history in 2022

It’s become a cycle that every year in the preseason, the Texas Longhorns are back. It’s not deep into the season that they’re not anymore. Texas A&M was poised for a title run in 2022. They’re sitting at home during the Bowl season after going 5-7. Baylor has been near the top of the college football world in 2014, 2015 and 2021, but has always come up short of reaching the CFP. The Houston Cougars made a valiant run in 2015, but lost late to Connecticut to halt the hopes of becoming the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff.

The first Texas team to reach the College Football Playoff? It’s not Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor or Houston. It’s TCU.

The Horned Frogs had a possible case back in 2014, with its only loss coming in a narrow 61-58 defeat to Baylor in Week 5, and finished the year 12-1. Instead, Big Ten Champion Ohio State made the CFP ahead of No. 5 Baylor and No. 6 TCU and went on to win the national championship. TCU throttled No. 9 Ole Miss 42-3 in the Peach Bowl.

TCU has already made history by being the first Texas team to reach the CFP, but it could make some more. Should the Horned Frogs go on to win the title, they would be only the third team to win the national championship in their first appearance, joining 2014 Ohio State and 2019 LSU.