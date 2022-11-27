Has Rakim Jarrett played his last game as a Terp?

Has Maryland football seen the last of Rakim Jarrett in a Terps uniform? It’s possible, and perhaps likely.

Jarrett missed the Terps’ 37-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday’s regular-season finale due to a knee injury. Jarrett, a junior receiver who’s widely been expected to enter the NFL Draft after this season, added to that speculation afterward when he posted a photo of with the caption: “Terps Nation You Have Been Great to Me. I thank y’all so much .”

That’s the sort of statement that usually accompanies a goodbye, but then, that’s what has been expected all along. Those close to the former five-star Recruit from St. John’s (DC) have maintained he was on a three-year plan from Day One, focused on leaving for the NFL as soon as eligible. Despite a down season that’s seen him total 471 yards and three touchdowns with a career-low 11.8-yard-per-catch average, it doesn’t seem like he’s waived from his NFL plan.

The only question might be whether he’ll consider returning for the Bowl game if healthy, but his postgame post makes that seem unlikely. Star players preparing to enter the NFL Draft are increasingly skipping bowls even when healthy. Jarrett is likely a mid-round pick depending on his NFL Draft combine performance. He hasn’t achieved the superstardom many hoped for after he committed to Maryland as a five-star Recruit and the nation’s No. 27 players in the Class of 2020.

The St. John’s (DC) product, who Mike Locksley Flipped from LSU on National Signing Day, ranked 11th in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game and eighth in yards per catch two years ago as a freshman. Last year was his best year, when he ranked eighth in the Big Ten with 829 receiving yards. This season, nicked up a few times, playing in an offense spreading the ball around to an increasing number of players and suffering from an unusual number of drops, his numbers have been down.

“Maryland is led by Rakim Jarrett, but the Speedy 6-foot, 200-pound senior was limited by a lower leg injury a week ago against Penn State and is considered a game-time decision. The two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick is quick, a reliable route-runner and accelerates smoothly,” Fox Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang wrote earlier this month.



Jarret’s expected departure is part of an exodus of veteran receivers. Senior Dontay Demus, a former star who;s still working to regain his explosiveness after a major injury last season, will depart. Junior Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, Maryland’s highest-rated receiver this year according to Pro Football Focus, could also leave. Jeshaune Jones, a fifth-year senior, has graduated but will Mull the option of taking advantage of a COVID year.

That means promising youngsters Or Felton and Octavian Smith will take on far larger roles next season.

Pro Football Focus ranked Jarrett as the No. 92 draft-eligible prospects Entering this season. Famed ESPN Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him the No. 8 receivers in September.