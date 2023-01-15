Has Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald Quietly Retired From NFL?

Did Aaron Donald just quietly retire from the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams?

Well, according to his Twitter biohe is now a ‘former NFL D-Lineman for the Rams’.

IMG_0051

Donald has since updated his profile to remove the phrasing in question.

